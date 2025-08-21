Torrential rains forecast across country from August 23–29; authorities put on high alert

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of torrential rains accompanied by wind and thundershowers in various parts of the country from August 23 to 29, with possible flash floods, urban flooding, and landslides in vulnerable regions.
According to the Met Office, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from August 22, while a westerly wave is expected to approach the northern regions on the night of the same day.
Under the influence of these weather systems, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to experience widespread rains with heavy falls at times from August 23 to 27.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will see widespread rains from August 23 to 26, particularly in Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, and adjoining districts.
Punjab and Islamabad are expected to receive widespread downpours with heavy falls in Rawalpindi, Murree, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and other areas from August 23 to 27, while southern Punjab districts including Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan may see scattered heavy showers on August 24 and 27.
Sindh districts including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mithi, and Mirpurkhas are forecast to receive rains from August 23 (night) to 26.
Eastern and southern Balochistan are likely to face heavy rains from August 27 to 29, while Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, and Khuzdar may see rain spells earlier between August 23 and 26.
The PMD has cautioned that torrential rains may generate flash floods in local streams and nullahs of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan. Heavy downpours may also cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Peshawar, Mardan, and Nowshera.
Landslides and mudslides are feared in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir, while strong winds and lightning may damage weak structures, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.
The Met Office has advised the public, travelers, and tourists to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable areas, and stay updated on weather conditions.
All concerned authorities have been directed to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures to minimize potential damage during the forecast period.
