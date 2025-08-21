Karachi Police Issued Directives Ahead Of Expected Rains
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) In view of the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s forecast of possible rains, Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho has issued strict instructions to the city police.
According to the directives, all field commanders have been ordered to remain present in their respective areas during rainfall, while the Traffic Police has been tasked with ensuring smooth traffic flow during and after the rains. Alternative routes must be provided in areas where water accumulation disrupts movement.
Police patrol vehicles have also been instructed to remain equipped with essential tools, tubes, and equipment necessary to assist vehicles stranded in rainwater.
Coordination with the city administration has been emphasized to ensure timely public assistance.
The public has been advised to stay away from electric wires, poles, trees, and signboards during the rains. In case of emergency, citizens can dial Police Helpline 15, while traffic-related information and guidance can be sought at 1915.
The Karachi Police spokesperson reiterated that all available resources are being utilized to ensure the safety and service of citizens.
