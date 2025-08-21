- Home
Commissioner Hazara Orders Reforms For Public Facilitation During Visit Of Revenue Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division, Fayaz Ali Shah, on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Revenue Office Abbottabad along with Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan to review ongoing services related to land registration, property records, and transfers.
During the visit, the commissioner personally interacted with applicants, listened to their complaints, and issued on-the-spot directions for their resolution. He inspected key service sections, including the Qanungo Office, Sub-Registrar Office, Inheritance and Transfer Section, and Litigation Office, directing officials to ensure swift and effective redressal of citizens’ problems.
Highlighting the need for improved public facilitation, Commissioner Shah instructed the establishment of special service counters for women and senior citizens. He also directed an increase in the number of property record and registration counters to ease public access to revenue services.
He informed the applicants that work on providing registration and transfer services at two patwar circles had already been completed. Once approved by the provincial government, these services would be available locally in the respective areas, reducing the need for citizens to visit central offices.
Taking note of the heavy workload and long queues, the commissioner ordered an increase in counters and expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of some basic facilities, instructing immediate corrective measures. To enhance transparency and monitoring, he also directed installation of cameras at all service counters.
Commissioner Fayaz Ali Shah reiterated that improving the revenue system remains a top priority of the provincial government and assured that efforts are being made to provide services at citizens’ doorsteps in an efficient and transparent manner.
