HCSTSI president urges HW&SC, HESCO to improve infrastructure & services

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI) Muhammad Saleem Memon expressed his concerns regarding the poor management of rainfall-related issues. He highlighted that in developed countries, both the public and authorities enjoy rainfall as a pleasant event. However, rainfall here often leads to difficulties for the public due to poor governance, inadequate planning and the lack of immediate action by relevant institutions.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Memon said that if Hyderabad Water & Sewerage Corporation (HW&SC) pumping stations remain fully functional, employees are paid on time and the drainage system is improved, the city could be saved from flooding.

Similarly, if HESCO’s outdated infrastructure is upgraded, the frequent tripping of feeders, collapse of poles and wires and prolonged power outages could be avoided, thus sparing citizens and businesses from suffering.

He remarked that in the past, representatives of trade chambers were part of oversight committees, governing boards and boards of directors of various institutions, but this practice had been abolished, silencing the voice of the business community.

He urged the government of Sindh to restore trader representation in the governing bodies and boards of all institutions, to seriously consider the recommendations of the private sector.