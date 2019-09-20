MC Dr. Saif inspects construction work in Karachi Zoo

Metropolitan Commissioner of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Friday inspected the ongoing construction and development works during a visit to the Karachi Zoological Garden here

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the construction of new fish house (Aquarium) will be completed this year in the Karachi Zoo.

He said that the 2150 square feet Aquarium was about marine life and no such a big aquarium of marine life existed in any zoo of Pakistan which have eight feet long and six high wide glass boxes and this will be completed in three phases under the annual development program (ADP).

He said the old fish aquarium was established in 1953 in Karachi Zoo and the new aquarium will be linked with this old one. He said that zoological and botany garden are now in the zoo and glass tanks in the aquarium with Names of the fishes.

The new fish aquarium work was started in 2014 and then it was delayed and now Mayor Karachi inspected the work and directed to complete it speedily.

Earlier such an aquarium was in the Clifton but this was not operational since long and closed now, he said.