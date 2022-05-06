MC stresses to improve cleanliness in Sukkur

Municipal Commissioner (MC) Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh Friday directed the Taluka Municipal Officer (TMO) Sukkur to take steps for improving cleanliness in the Sukkur city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner (MC) Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh Friday directed the Taluka Municipal Officer (TMO) Sukkur to take steps for improving cleanliness in the Sukkur city.

He also visited different areas, Shaikh called for ensuring neat and clean environment with the assistance of the area people.

He said that the work of the Municipal is good in the city and the drive wouldn't succeed without people's active participation.

He said that special monitoring committees under the aegis of TMOs had also been formed to monitor the progress of TMAs employees regarding cleanliness and in case of dissatisfaction, the Taluka Municipal Officers would have the powers to take action against concerned and if needed, to remove them as well.