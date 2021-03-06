MCCI inks MoU with PVTC for industry liaison loans,jobs

Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) for industry liaison loans and jobs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ):Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) for industry liaison loans and jobs.

Senior Vice President MCCI Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah and Manager Public Relations and Marketing PVTC Bushra Nawaz signed the MoU at MCCI here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bushra Nawaz said that MCCI should help the students who have completed the course of PVTC to get jobs and business in the industry so that the poor and deserving students could play their role in the economic well-being of their families.

PVTC will launch a portal for job creation so that the skilled labor could be provided to the industry through this portal and students also find employment. "Students prefer jobs to business," she said.

Senior Vice-President (SVP) MCCI Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah said that students should give priority to business over jobs.

He said that they will try to get loans for business aspiring students by forming a committee.

MCCI has always taken steps for economic growth and improvement.

We are also participating in social works under corporate social responsibility, SVP said.

Former President MCCI Khawaja Muhammad Usman said that under the MoU, the members of the chamber would shortlist skilled students for jobs as per their social responsibility and would extend all possible cooperation and also give guidelines in case of shortage.

Tariq Baig, Regional Manager, South Punjab Vocational Training Council, said that there is a shortage of expert trainers for the preparation of skilled labor as per the requirement of the industry, which requires infrastructure change. We have also required resources for proper training, he added.

Principal Vocational College Rana Tanveer, Principal M.Tech Muhammad Omar Chishti and Secretary General MCCI Muhammad Shafiq were also present on the occasion.