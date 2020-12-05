UrduPoint.com
MCR Chief Directs Clerical Staff To Conduct Typing Test Under PITB

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :To increase the working capacity, Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi has directed the clerical staff to conduct typing test from the Punjab Information Technology board.

Ali Abbas Bukhari, Chief Officer, MCR said that the increase in capacity would benefit the staffers which would enable them to discharge their government responsibilities in a more efficient manner.

The typing test would be held in January, he added.

