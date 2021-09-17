UrduPoint.com

MCR To Launch Massive Crackdown On Encroachers From Friday

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:50 AM

MCR to launch massive crackdown on encroachers from Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) is all set to launch a massive crackdown on the encroachers, occupying public places and creating problems for pedestrians as well as motorists in the city markets and on roads, from Friday.

"We will make the city free of encroachments, for which a detailed survey has already been completed," Chief Municipal Officer, MCR Ali Abass Bokhari vowed while talking to APP.

He said a full-fledged survey to identify the encroached areas and obstacles had been completed for the swift operation and ensuring smooth flow of traffic in the garrison city.

Ali said the MCR was making arrangements to shift the illegal stall vendors to alternate places, selected in ten areas so that this poor segment of the society could earn a respectable livelihood for their families.

He said the corporation could not allow anyone to encroach the state land, but it would ensure that poor vendors were not deprived of their livelihood by allocating them specified areas for doing business.

To make the operation successful, the CEO said the city had been divided into six sectors where each sector-incharge would be responsible if there was any encroachment.

In the first phase, Ali said the Murree Road would be made a model artery by purging it of all kinds of encroachments.

He said all stakeholders including local parliamentarians and traders were being taken on board to make the drive result-oriented."No political pressure will be borne in this regard."The CEO warned the encroachers to voluntarily remove their illegal stalls and clear the state land immediately otherwise not only their goods would be confiscated but also FIRs would be registered against them./395

