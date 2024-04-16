MD SSWMB Decides To Improve Sanitation Situation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 09:17 PM
Anaging Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah in a meeting on Tuesday decided to improve the sanitation situation and solve the problems of shortage of sanitary workers
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah in a meeting on Tuesday decided to improve the sanitation situation and solve the problems of shortage of sanitary workers.
The MD SSWMB said that there was poor sanitation in some districts during Eid days due to absence of sanitary works.
The officials concerned said that private companies did not pay full wages to the staff and additional allowances were not given on the occasion of emergency due to which the sanitary workers were absent.
The MD Solid Waste decided that all sanitary workers will be kept on payroll by a firm to solve this problem.
With this decision, sanitary workers can be paid on time with full wages. Apart from this, the company will also provide basic facilities for sanitary workers such as accommodation, food and transportation.
The MD Solid Waste also directed to issue show cause notices to companies for poor sanitation in some districts during Eid days.
Apart from this, in the meeting, the representatives of private companies complained about the dust bin being stolen.
He said to identify such people so that legal action can be taken against them.
Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, Director M&E, Sabir Shah and other officials were present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in electricity bills for May
Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutions starts today(Wednesday)
Middle East on edge after Israel vows 'response' to Iran attack
Kosovo shocked by two femicides in less than a week
CDA chief directs to build more nurseries
Heavy floods hit Dubai, airport as Oman toll rises to 18
Brussels orders shutdown of right-wing meet targeted by protests
Israel artist shuts Biennale show until ceasefire, hostages freed
Russia orders fresh evacuations in Siberia over flood fears
UN says $1bn in aid urgently needed for crisis-hit Ethiopia
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
ATC issues arrest warrants of Khadija Shah in Askari Tower attack case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in electricity bills for May7 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutions starts today(Wednesday)4 minutes ago
-
CDA chief directs to build more nurseries4 minutes ago
-
ATC issues arrest warrants of Khadija Shah in Askari Tower attack case30 minutes ago
-
Police arrest wanted criminal36 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested36 minutes ago
-
Four students injured as plaster falls from roof of classroom36 minutes ago
-
NDMA, IRC sign LoU for cooperation on disaster resilience, preparedness40 minutes ago
-
Ministry launches second phase of Hajj training nationwide40 minutes ago
-
DIG conducts open Kachari for applicants40 minutes ago
-
Govt to introduce e-transfer policy in higher education: Minister40 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to combat water pollution issue36 minutes ago