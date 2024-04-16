Open Menu

MD SSWMB Decides To Improve Sanitation Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 09:17 PM

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah in a meeting on Tuesday decided to improve the sanitation situation and solve the problems of shortage of sanitary workers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah in a meeting on Tuesday decided to improve the sanitation situation and solve the problems of shortage of sanitary workers.

The MD SSWMB said that there was poor sanitation in some districts during Eid days due to absence of sanitary works.

The officials concerned said that private companies did not pay full wages to the staff and additional allowances were not given on the occasion of emergency due to which the sanitary workers were absent.

The MD Solid Waste decided that all sanitary workers will be kept on payroll by a firm to solve this problem.

With this decision, sanitary workers can be paid on time with full wages. Apart from this, the company will also provide basic facilities for sanitary workers such as accommodation, food and transportation.

The MD Solid Waste also directed to issue show cause notices to companies for poor sanitation in some districts during Eid days.

Apart from this, in the meeting, the representatives of private companies complained about the dust bin being stolen.

He said to identify such people so that legal action can be taken against them.

Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, Director M&E, Sabir Shah and other officials were present in the meeting.

