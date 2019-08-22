UrduPoint.com
MDA Removes Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:00 AM

MDA removes encroachments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) ::The Multan Development Authority (MDA) launched a crackdown against encroachments in the city on Wednesday.

An Enforcement Cell of the MDA removed illegal and temporary installed structures at Rasheedabad, Bawa Safra road, Thana Chowk, Tehsil Chowk, Kacha Phatak, Nadirabad Phatak, Shershah road and some others areas.

The official sources said the structures were creatinghurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

