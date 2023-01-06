UrduPoint.com

Measures For Ensuring Security To Conduct Digital Census: Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili

January 06, 2023

Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Friday said the provincial government was taking steps to ensure the best security arrangements for the successful conduct of the digital census

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Friday said the provincial government was taking steps to ensure the best security arrangements for the successful conduct of the digital census.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting regarding preparations for conducting the seventh digital census in the province.

Additional Chief Secretary Interior Zahid Saleem, Secretary Local Government Dostain Khan Jamaldini along with military officials and all Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

The chief secretary said the Federal government was going to conduct a digital census for the first time in the country saying that the Census was very important in any country because it provides information about population size, economic condition and migration, in the light of this.

He said the provincial government would conduct the census in the province at the appointed time with full responsibility and all necessary arrangements to be made to ensure its transparency.

He said the census was a constitutional obligation and to complete it everyone has to perform their duty with full honesty and transparency, because this census process would play a key role for the planners.

The current census is an important step towards setting goals for the future development process and giving a new dimension to the development journey and on the basis of this, the beginning of the coming journey will be determined, he said.

He said if the census process was conducted on the right lines, it has many advantages, so the census data was correct, and then it would not destroy the rights of any class and could not create a feeling of deprivation in any class.

When each province and each region will be included in the development process of the country according to their population, so there will be a sense of unity in the whole country, he noted.

He also directed that all deputy commissioners should hold DICC meetings in their respective districts.

