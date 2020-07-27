MECPO chief for improving night checking of meters to reduce line losses

Multan Electrical Power Company (MEPCO) Chief, Engineer Tahir Mahmood on Monday ordered the officials to improve monitoring at night for reducing the power pilferage

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) issued these directions while addressing the field officers of Khanewal circle.

He said FIR should be lodged against power pilferers besides imposing heavy fines.

He warned the officers to meet the targets recovery of line losses saying that stringent action would be initiated against those who could not achieve the targets.

Mahmood announced to award commendation certificate to XEN Mianchannu on better performance against line losses ratio.

Superintending Engineer (SE), Rana Ayub briefed MEPCO Chief about circle performance.