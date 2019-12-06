UrduPoint.com
Media Has Vital Role In Making Public Opinion On Govt's Initiatives: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:07 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that government believed in freedom of press and being fourth pillar of the state, media had a vital role in making public opinion on the government's initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that government believed in freedom of press and being fourth pillar of the state, media had a vital role in making public opinion on the government's initiatives.

The prime minister stated this while chairing a meeting about reforms in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, role of Press Information Department in projecting the government's social welfare and economic development initiatives and highlighting positive image of the country and future policy in that regard.

He said that ministry of information and broadcasting should take effective steps in highlighting the government's social welfare projects, economic development agenda.

The prime minister while emphasizing the use of modern technology in Information Ministry called for the training of officers concerned to effectively use social media and other modern skills to counter the national and international propaganda with facts and logic He assured the Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan of all out steps and cooperation in protecting the rights of media worker.

The prime minister was briefed about performance of the information ministry, its manpower, its role in making harmony with other ministries to highlight performance of various Federal ministries. Various proposals were also given about usage of modern technology regarding digital media.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Shahbaz Gill, Secretary Information Zahida Parveen and senior officials.

