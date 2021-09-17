UrduPoint.com

Medical Equipment Delivered To Covid Vaccination Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:30 AM

Medical equipment delivered to Covid vaccination center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Local Non-government Organization (NGO) Lasoona has handed over essential medical equipment to the district health department at Saidu Sharif, Swat here on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by District Health Officer Swat Dr. Salim Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Irfan Ali and other officials. Anwar ul Haq, Development Manager, Lasoona gave a detailed briefing to the participants regarding the supply of medical equipment.

DHO Dr. Salim Khan, ADC Swat Irfan Ali and Executive Director Lasoona Azam Khan signed the memorandum on the occasion.

DHO Dr. Salim Khan thanked the management of Lasoona and hoped that the medical equipment would help in further improving the facilities at the COVID vaccination centers and in providing public services.

Apart from medical equipment, various other equipment including IT equipment, furniture, refrigerators etc were also handed over to the district health department which will be provided to COVID vaccination centers in four different areas.

Medical equipment included sanitizers, vaccine boxes, oxygen cylinders, gloves and surgical masks.

