Meeting Between US Consul General, Mayor Hyderabad Discusses Several Development Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 12:50 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Consul General of the United States of America,called upon Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) here on Monday at the Mayor's Secretariat on Thandi Sarak road.

The Mayor's spokesman informed that Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad and other officers were also present during the meeting.

He said the two sides discussed crucial matters regarding clean water supply, renewable energy, population expansion and some other issues pertaining to Hyderabad.

He added that the Consul General assured to take up the issues with his authorities to help support Hyderabad's authorities to address the same. After the meeting the Consul General also interacted with the local government representatives of Hyderabad.

