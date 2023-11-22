Meeting discussed preparation for upcoming anti-polio campaign

Commissioner Mardan Division, Shoukat Ali on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss arrangements and preparation for the upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from November 27

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Commissioner Mardan Division, Shoukat Ali on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss arrangements and preparation for the upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from November 27.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Abdur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Swabi, Gohar Ali and representatives of WHO and the health department.

Participants of the meeting were informed that 770000 children of below five years who are residing in Mardan and Swabi would be administered the polio vaccine in the campaign.

It was told that 3300 polio teams had been deputed and would be escorted by 4000 policemen.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner directed foolproof security arrangements for polio workers and stressed joint efforts to wipe out the crippling disease. He also directed the concerned department to provide all the needed help to polio workers and said that dereliction of duties in this connection would not be tolerated.

APP/mds