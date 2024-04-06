Open Menu

Meeting For Peaceful Conduct Of Eid-ul-Fitr Held

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM

KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) A high-level meeting regarding the peaceful conduct of Eid-ul-Fitr was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kurram here on Saturday.

In the light of the orders of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a high-level meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud regarding the religious fervor and peaceful celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, DPO, security forces officials, Tehsildars and officers of concerned departments across the district participated in the meeting.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the plan to provide security and other facilities for tourists and Eid-ul-Fitr in Kurram district were also discussed. During Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, administration, police, rescue 1122, tehsil municipal administration, medical centers and all institutions would be on high alert.

The campaign against black glasses has been initiated, actions are being taken against drivers who overcharge passengers on Eid-ul-Fitr. Aerial firing on moon night will result in action under Section 144. Additionally, an emergency control room will be established in the office of Deputy Commissioner Kurram to handle any emergencies that may arise.

The line numbers can be contacted on 0926 310777, 0926 520399 and 0926 310599.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned authorities to implement all the decisions made in the meeting. At the end of the meeting, a special prayer was also made for prosperity of the motherland.

