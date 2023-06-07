UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Discus Establishment Of Awaz-II Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Meeting held to discus establishment of Awaz-II program

Additional Deputy Commissioner, of Relief and Human Rights, Rabia Sajjad chaired a meeting to discuss the establishment of the Awaz-II program aimed at addressing violence based on gender, child marriage, social harmony, and tolerance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner, of Relief and Human Rights, Rabia Sajjad chaired a meeting to discuss the establishment of the Awaz-II program aimed at addressing violence based on gender, child marriage, social harmony, and tolerance.

She briefed the attendees on the issues and awareness regarding the rights of marginalized and neglected segments of society, including women, minority communities including transgenders, and disabled persons.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Relief and Human Rights assured public welfare measures on behalf of the district administration, and the district administration pledged cooperation.

The meeting was attended by District Officer Social Welfare Malik Rashid, focal persons from all government institutions in Abbottabad, besides government departments, social societies, non-governmental organizations, transgender community focal persons, social activists, media representatives, women, social activists, lawyers, and bar association focal persons.

