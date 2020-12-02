Meeting held to discuss the methods to enhance production of fruits, vegetables

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Mohib Ullah Khan has said that government has introduced new varieties of vegetables and fruits to facilitate farmers and increased production ratio.

He was chairing a meeting regarding agriculture research here on Wednesday.The meeting was attended by Advisor Green Sector,Sanaullah Khan, Secretary Agriculture, Dr. Muhammad Israr, Director General Agriculture Research, Dr. Abdur Rauf, Director Water Management, Javaid Iqbal and concerned officials.

The meeting was briefed about measures taken to protect vegetables and fruits from pests in Swat, eliminate outdated methods to reduce losses due to climate change, acquiring new seeds and introduce new methods for increasing production,use of modern day technology and steps being taken to address the water shortage.

It was told that KP grows 42 varieties of fruits among 61 that are grown in the country and Swat region contributes majority of fruit production. Meeting was also informed about progress to improve the quality and production of mangoes grown in DI Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial minister stressed to introduce new techniques and procedures for increasing production.He also appreciated efforts of department and researchers to improve quality of seeds and directed to devise a comprehensive plan to protect crops from pests.