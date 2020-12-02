UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Discuss The Methods To Enhance Production Of Fruits, Vegetables

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Meeting held to discuss the methods to enhance production of fruits, vegetables

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Mohib Ullah Khan has said that government has introduced new varieties of vegetables and fruits to facilitate farmers and increased production ratio.

He was chairing a meeting regarding agriculture research here on Wednesday.The meeting was attended by Advisor Green Sector,Sanaullah Khan, Secretary Agriculture, Dr. Muhammad Israr, Director General Agriculture Research, Dr. Abdur Rauf, Director Water Management, Javaid Iqbal and concerned officials.

The meeting was briefed about measures taken to protect vegetables and fruits from pests in Swat, eliminate outdated methods to reduce losses due to climate change, acquiring new seeds and introduce new methods for increasing production,use of modern day technology and steps being taken to address the water shortage.

It was told that KP grows 42 varieties of fruits among 61 that are grown in the country and Swat region contributes majority of fruit production. Meeting was also informed about progress to improve the quality and production of mangoes grown in DI Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial minister stressed to introduce new techniques and procedures for increasing production.He also appreciated efforts of department and researchers to improve quality of seeds and directed to devise a comprehensive plan to protect crops from pests.

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Water Swat Agriculture Progress From Government

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

20 seconds ago

Lollywood Armeena Khan is happy over ending year o ..

25 minutes ago

Govt issues notification to run all teaching hospi ..

1 minute ago

AIOU uploads admissions merit lists on website

2 minutes ago

London Mayor Urges People to Follow Rules as UK Ca ..

2 minutes ago

PESCO chief to induct line staff region on tempora ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.