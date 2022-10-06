Meeting reviews arrangements of Ashra Shan-e-Rahmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH)

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A meeting was held to review arrangements and events for Ashra Shan-e-Rahmat-ul-Alameen Peace Be Upon Him(PBUH) under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Samira Rabbani.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner City Anam Fatima, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Jam Muhammad Aslam, President Chamber of Commerce and Industries Hafiz Muhammad Yunus, Chief Officer District Council Mian Azhar Javed, Officer Municipal Corporation Abdul Hakeem Anjum, District Officer education Dr. Munawar, and officers of other relevant departments were present.

It was informed in the meeting that Seerat-un-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him Conference would be held on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal in District Council Bahawalpur after the Isha prayers.

Famous Ulema would talk about the life of Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him, and Naat Khwans would present Naats.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters said the buildings of government and private offices would be illuminated with lights.

Appreciation certificates would be awarded for best lighting. She asked the concerned officers that the Ashra Shaan-e-Rahmat-ul-Alameen(PBUH) celebrations should be organized with religious zeal, fervor, and respect.

More Stories From Pakistan

