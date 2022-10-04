UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Eid Milad-u-Nabi Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Meeting reviews Eid Milad-u-Nabi arrangements

Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Amaar Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that Muslims should follow the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Amaar Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that Muslims should follow the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

According to a handout issued by the district information office, he expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements made for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

He directed the concerned to ensure cleanliness on all routes of the Milad processions. Amaar also directed the SEPCO authorities to avoid load shedding on the 11th and the 12th of Rabi ul Awal, during the night.

DSP Ejaz Memon said that in order to improve security arrangements, around 1,550 police personnel would perform duty and security would be provided to every procession .

Ulema and security forces' personnel were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Police Muslim All Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

Former Indonesian Lawmakers, Officials Suspected o ..

Former Indonesian Lawmakers, Officials Suspected of Taking Over $6Mln in Bribes ..

14 seconds ago
 Promotion of higher education a pathway to Balochi ..

Promotion of higher education a pathway to Balochistan's development: Acting Gov ..

15 seconds ago
 6 dacoit gangs busted, looted items recovered

6 dacoit gangs busted, looted items recovered

17 seconds ago
 Police solve murder case of 4 brothers: arrest 3 k ..

Police solve murder case of 4 brothers: arrest 3 killers

18 seconds ago
 PACF hands over six truckloads of humanitarian aid ..

PACF hands over six truckloads of humanitarian aid to Afghan authorities

23 seconds ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank clash ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank clash: ISPR

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.