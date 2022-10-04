Meeting reviews Eid Milad-u-Nabi arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Amaar Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that Muslims should follow the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Amaar Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that Muslims should follow the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

According to a handout issued by the district information office, he expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements made for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

He directed the concerned to ensure cleanliness on all routes of the Milad processions. Amaar also directed the SEPCO authorities to avoid load shedding on the 11th and the 12th of Rabi ul Awal, during the night.

DSP Ejaz Memon said that in order to improve security arrangements, around 1,550 police personnel would perform duty and security would be provided to every procession .

Ulema and security forces' personnel were also present on the occasion.