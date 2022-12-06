UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Plan For Beautification, Sanitation Of Hasilpur City

December 06, 2022

Meeting reviews plan for beautification, sanitation of Hasilpur city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich said that the services of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) should be obtained for the solid waste management system of Hasilpur city.

Chairing a meeting at his office here Tuesday to review the measures regarding the beautification of Hasilpur and enhance the standard of cleanliness in the city, the DC said that in this regard, all possible steps should be taken.

CEO of BWMC Naeem Akhtar briefed about the resources, budget and operational mechanism required for providing the Company's services in Hasilpur.

He said Hasilpur city consists of three urban union councils comprising on 14,20,000 persons. He said that 78 tons of garbage was being collected in Hasilpur every day, and 121 workers were performing their services. The company will need new machinery and waste containers to provide sanitation facilities in the city for which a working plan has been finalized, he added.

