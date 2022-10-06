Meeting reviews progress of development schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich on Thursday said that under the annual development program, the development schemes should be completed within stipulated time and the officers of the concerned departments should go to the spot and monitor the development works.

He was reviewing the development schemes under the annual development program 2022-2023 in the meeting held in the committee room of his office.

Deputy Director of Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, officials of the Buildings Department, and other related departments were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that the obstacles in the completion of the construction works should be removed and should be completed timely so that the people could get the maximum benefit.

Deputy Director of Development Malik Mahbub Elahi Khar informed about the details of the annual development schemes. Under the Annual Development Program 2022-23, work on 175 development schemes was underway. The estimated cost was Rs3.957 billion rupees, out of which Rs 1.107 billion funds have been used on these schemes till June 2022.