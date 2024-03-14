Mega corruption scandal unveiled in HESCO division Umerkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A shocking revelation on Thursday has emerged as the FIA Composite Circle Mirpurkhas initiates an operation in HESCO Division Umerkot, unearthing a mega corruption scandal worth billions of rupees.

The investigation has exposed the issuance of fake bills totaling Rs 25.83 million, allegedly orchestrated with the involvement of UBL Bank staff. The prime accused, Divisional Accounts Officer Zohaib Ahmed Chandio, is currently on the run while several other officers and employees, including Nazakat Ali Memon, Fazlur Rehman Memon, Ahmed Khan Siraz, and Iftikhar Ahmed Soomro have also absconded.

The FIA has made significant headway in this case by apprehending several individuals, including Syed Ghiyasuddin, Chief Financial Officer of Hesco Operation Hyderabad, Muhammad Asif, Branch Operation Manager of a Private Bank, and Petroleum Suppliers Pvt.

Waqar Daras and Bhimo. These arrests have led to further developments, with the apprehended individuals being granted a three-day remand for investigation after being produced in the local court of Mirpurkhas.

The case has shed light on a grave corruption network within HESCO Division Umerkot, implicating 45 named individuals, including HESCO officers and employees, private bank staff, and private persons.

