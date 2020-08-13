Mega firework show in city tonight

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has finalized all arrangements to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has finalized all arrangements to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner.

On the eve of I-Day, the PHA would organize mega fireworks show at Greater Iqbal Park.

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that PHA would install Independence Day steamers at various roads of the provincial capital including main Boulevard Gulberg, Jail road.

He said that large neon sign boards would be erected at Azadi Chowk, Airport Chowk and Allama Iqbal Town.

The PHA DG said that trees would be decorated with burki lights from Canal Jail Road to Royal Palm Hotel and Mian Mir Bridge to Punjab Assembly Hall Mall road.

He said that Assembly Hall, Governor's House, Davis Road Chowk, Canal Bridge, Mall Road, Zaman Park Canal, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Liberty Roundabout, Central Point Gulberg, Eden Center Chowk Jail Road and Greater Iqbal Park would be decorated with Pakistani flags.

He mentioned that large canopies in the style of Pakistani flag would also be installed at the entrance of five major parks in the provincial capital, adding that the entrance of the parks would be decorated with green and white burki lights.

He maintained that Pakistani flags would be hoisted on PHA vehicles, adding that Pakistani flags and burki lights would be displayed on food stalls and shops in the parks.

The PHA DG said that under the Clean and Green Campaign, tree plantingwould be completed across the city in collaboration with "Plant for Pakistan" project.