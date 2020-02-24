UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mega Projects Initiated In PK-4: Graan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 05:20 PM

Mega projects initiated in PK-4: Graan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Standing Committee on Minerals and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Azizullah Graan Khan Monday said that PTI has strong roots in masses and has proved its popularity during the last general elections by giving crushing defeat to all political opponents.

He expressed these views while addressing a party workers and new entrants in a ceremony held at PK-4 Charbagh, Gandheri in district Swat.

All the political parties were jolted by PTI's tsunami in last general elections and people would again reject the negative policies and hallow slogans of opposition.

He said PTI government has started mega uplift projects in PK-4 worth billions of rupees that after completion would change the destiny of people and usher a new era of development.

He said that country could not achieve the heights of progress due to loot and plunder in the past regimes and resultantly the problems of masses increase manifold.

