Open Menu

Mehbooba Denounces Authorities For Closing Srinagar Jamia Masjid On Shab-e-Qadr

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Mehbooba denounces authorities for closing Srinagar Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Qadr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The President of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, has denounced the authorities for their decision to close the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Shab-e-Qadr, one of the holiest nights of Ramadan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti in a statement issued in Srinagar also denounced the authorities for placing Hurriyat leader and head of the mosque management body Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.

Shab-e-Qadr, which falls during the last ten days of the Muslim month of fasting, is considered one of the most sacred nights in the Islamic Calendar.

“Land, resources, religion – what are you going to deprive Kashmiris?” she added.

The PDP chief also posted a photo of guards outside the mosque gate and a video showing closed gates.

Authorities closed the gates of the Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Qadr, a day after Jumat-ul-Wida prayers were not allowed at the historic mosque on Friday, the last day of Friday prayers of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

Related Topics

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Srinagar Mosque Muslim Media Mufti Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

17 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

17 hours ago
 Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

18 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

18 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

18 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

18 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

18 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

18 hours ago
 ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

19 hours ago
 Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Coun ..

Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan