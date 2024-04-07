Mehbooba Denounces Authorities For Closing Srinagar Jamia Masjid On Shab-e-Qadr
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The President of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, has denounced the authorities for their decision to close the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Shab-e-Qadr, one of the holiest nights of Ramadan.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti in a statement issued in Srinagar also denounced the authorities for placing Hurriyat leader and head of the mosque management body Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.
Shab-e-Qadr, which falls during the last ten days of the Muslim month of fasting, is considered one of the most sacred nights in the Islamic Calendar.
“Land, resources, religion – what are you going to deprive Kashmiris?” she added.
The PDP chief also posted a photo of guards outside the mosque gate and a video showing closed gates.
Authorities closed the gates of the Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Qadr, a day after Jumat-ul-Wida prayers were not allowed at the historic mosque on Friday, the last day of Friday prayers of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation salutes martyrs of Gayari Sector Tragedy on 12th anniversary6 minutes ago
-
DC Murree for taking strict action against transporters indulge in overcharging6 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested with gunshot injury in encounter6 minutes ago
-
Police ensures foolproof security arrangements at churches36 minutes ago
-
Senate Secretariat establishes facilitation desk for Senators-elect36 minutes ago
-
Chilas landslide martyr's funeral prayer offered in Gilgit36 minutes ago
-
Beggars flock to Lahore’s markets, malls ahead of Eid36 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab president stresses supremacy of parliament36 minutes ago
-
Lahore flourishes with seasonal blooms ahead of Eid36 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz reaches Masjid-e-Nabawi46 minutes ago
-
Healthy population backbone of prosperous society : CM46 minutes ago
-
Experts offer healthy food tips for Eid46 minutes ago