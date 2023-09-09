Mehfil-e-Mushaira at PAC held to mark Defence day

Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with Shahbazan-e-Adab Pakistan organized a Mehfil-e-Musharia in connection with Pakistan Defence Day.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with Shahbazan-e-Adab Pakistan organized a Mehfil-e-Musharia in connection with Pakistan Defence Day.

Mehfil-mushaira was presided over by famous poet Dr. Waheed Ahmad, while Rehan Abbasi and Habiba Rathor was the host of the event.

Akhtar Usman, Ahmed Atta Allah, and Shakeel Jazeb participated in the Mushaira as guests of honour.

The organizers of the Mushaira included Nawai Sarosh Ahmed, Muhammad Munir Qasim, Anjam Salimi and Nasir Ali Nasir.

Dr. Waheed Ahmed in his presidential address said "Pakistan Defense Day warms hearts, raises enthusiasm and refreshes faith and we salute the martyrs who laid down their lives for the defense of the motherland." He said that the brave sons of the country fought fearlessly against the enemy and created a bright chapter in history.

In the war of 1965, the people fought alongside the Pakistan Army and the nation will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to defend our beloved motherland, to maintain its freedom and independence.

In the end, Dr. Waheed Ahmed saluted the martyrs through his poetry.

Mehboob Zafar, Saeed Raja, Afzal Khan, Dr. Sajid Rahim, Javed Jadoon, Nargis Jahanzeb, Fareeha Naqvi, Ayesha Shafaq, Waqasullah Waqas, Dr. Mehboob Kashmiri, Ijaz Naumani, Faza Batul, Mahosh Ahsan, Fida Shirazi, Dr Faisal Shahzad, Maryam Safa. , Zeeshan Murtaza, Shahzad Nayer, Wajahat Baki, Khalid Mustafa, Shakir Kundan, Nasir Abbas Chaudhry, Nisar Mahmood Taseer, Ahmed Naseer, Fayaz Hussain Shah, Musoor Abbas, Musab Saud, Shafaq Hayat, Atif Mirza, Lareeb Kazmi, Dr Akhlaq Awan, Itfaq Butt and other poets paid tribute to the martyrs in poetic style.

A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the mehfil-e-mushaira.