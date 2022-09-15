Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, along with Federal Secretary and Chairman National Highway Authority and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Karachi Provincial Leader Allama Rashid Mehmood Soomro, was on a visit to Karachi to review the affected road infrastructure of the National Highway Authority (NHA) in Sindh due to recent monsoon rains and high level of floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, along with Federal Secretary and Chairman National Highway Authority and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Karachi Provincial Leader Allama Rashid Mehmood Soomro, was on a visit to Karachi to review the affected road infrastructure of the National Highway Authority (NHA) in Sindh due to recent monsoon rains and high level of floods.

On the occasion, they were briefed about the latest situation of Indus Highway, Mehran Highway and National Highway by Secretary Communications Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha and Member South Zone Ahmed Memon in the zonal office of National Highway Karachi, said a press release.

They informed that the Indus Highway was still affected due to floods where there is 11 feet stagnant water on the Sehwan to Mehar Highway. Meanwhile heavy traffic can also not pass through the Mehran highway due to single track. There was also a slow flow of light traffic on the Mehran highway due to the presence of flood water.

Therefore, the traffic of Indus Highway was shifted to National Highway, where there were already potholes due to floods and the 70% of the National Highway was already affected. Due to traffic load and potholes, the work of restoring the highway was facing difficulties, but the NHA staff is busy day and night in restoring the National Highway and other highways.

The Minister had issued instructions and said that NHA should use all its resources to ensure the early rehabilitation of all highways and motorways in collaboration with the provincial and local governments.

He said it was need of the hour to work on Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project on a priority basis.

He will also be meeting Chief Minister of Sindh in this regard so that the construction of the Motorway could be started in collaboration with the provincial government. The Minister would visit various areas and cities in Sindh to review the affected roads and highways due to the recent rains and floods for their restoration.