Open Menu

Members Of National Security Workshop Visits Miranshah North Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Members of national security workshop visits Miranshah North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The members of national security workshop belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited tehsil Miranshah of North Waziristan district.

During the visit, local peoples' welfare, establishment of durable peace, development projects and positive effects of the foresighted strategies were analyzed, a security official told APP on Sunday.

The team of the workshop was also shown mobile infotainment school that was providing quality education to the far-flung areas students of the district.

A Mobile health unit set up for the provision of free medicines and better treatment services to people of North Waziristan was also shown.

The members of the workshop also visited the Tochi Museum where they were informed about North Waziristan's historical perspective and the sacrifices of the martyred for peace and stability of North Waziristan.

The members of the workshop highly praised the efforts of the Pakistan Army for establishment of peace, progress, and development of North Waziristan district.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Education Mobile Visit Progress Miranshah Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

16 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

17 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

17 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

17 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

17 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

17 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

17 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

17 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

18 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan