UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPCO CEO To Hold Online Open Court Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:14 PM

MEPCO CEO to hold online open court tomorrow

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq, would conduct 'Online open court' tomorrow July 29 for quick redressal of consumer's complaints across South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq, would conduct 'Online open court' tomorrow July 29 for quick redressal of consumer's complaints across South Punjab.

CEO Mepco would listen the complaints of consumers across South Punjab at MEPCO Headquarters from 2:00 p.

m. to 4:00 p.m. and he would also issue necessary directions to officials regarding complaints.

The consumers from Multan, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Lodhran and others could contact on these numbers 061-9220313, 9220217 regarding their company related issues.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Company Khanewal Lodhran Muzaffargarh Rajanpur July From MEPCO Court P

Recent Stories

WSSP cleaned 155 km drains in Peshawar before mons ..

31 seconds ago

Anti-polio campaign to target over 200,000 childr ..

32 seconds ago

IPEMC decide to reopen education institutions as p ..

35 seconds ago

108 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

3 minutes ago

Tunisian Prosecutor's Office Investigating Parties ..

3 minutes ago

President calls for cost effective, accessible edu ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.