MEPCO CEO to hold online open court tomorrow

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq, would conduct 'Online open court' tomorrow July 29 for quick redressal of consumer's complaints across South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq, would conduct 'Online open court' tomorrow July 29 for quick redressal of consumer's complaints across South Punjab.

CEO Mepco would listen the complaints of consumers across South Punjab at MEPCO Headquarters from 2:00 p.

m. to 4:00 p.m. and he would also issue necessary directions to officials regarding complaints.

The consumers from Multan, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Lodhran and others could contact on these numbers 061-9220313, 9220217 regarding their company related issues.