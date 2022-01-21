UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Seeks Police Assistance For Action Against Power Pilferers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has sought assistance from police to control power pilferage and action against power pilferers here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 )

In a meeting held here, MEPCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mehr Allah Yar asked Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan to cooperate with the company in controlling power pilferage and action against power pilferers.

The Additional IGP, has issued a notification to all district police officers of South Punjab to nominate a focal person of SP rank officer to coordinate with MEPCO officers for daily base action against the pilferers.

He said the power pilferage and damaging electricity equipments was a crime and violators would be treated with iron hands.

The additional IGP assured full support to MEPCO in controlling power pilferage.

AIG Discipline Police Imran Shaukat and other senior officers of police and MEPCO were also present in the meeting.

