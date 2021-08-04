MEPCO to give relief to farmers for payment of their pending bills in installments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) will provide relief to farmers for payment of pending tube-well bills in three installments.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Ali Shehzad facilitated the talks, between officials of MEPCO and delegation of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad led by Chaudhary Muhammad Anwar, here on Wednesday.

MEPCO dues worth Rs 1.26 billion were pending with farmers of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad. Kissan Ittehad Chairman Chaudhary Muhammad Anwar remarked that it was very difficult for farmers to make pending payments due to rising cost of electricity.

He demanded relief and restoration of suspended connections of tube-wells. Following intervention from Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, the MEPCO decided to provide relief to farmers for payment of their pending dues.

Now the farmers will pay pending bills in three installments during October, November, and December. The MEPCO will also restore suspended connections and make corrections in bills, said DC Ali Shehzad.