Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinated spray in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Thursday once again conducted chlorinated spray operation across the provincial capital.

According to MCL spokesperson, the squad of the department sprayed at various roads, hospitals, offices, public places of the city.

He further said that chlorinated spray operation was conducted at 23 places covering 20 km square area following the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and the departmental squads were disinfecting various parts of the city.