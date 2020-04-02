UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Conducts Chlorinated Spray In City

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:49 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinated spray in city

In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Thursday once again conducted chlorinated spray operation across the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Thursday once again conducted chlorinated spray operation across the provincial capital.

According to MCL spokesperson, the squad of the department sprayed at various roads, hospitals, offices, public places of the city.

He further said that chlorinated spray operation was conducted at 23 places covering 20 km square area following the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and the departmental squads were disinfecting various parts of the city.

Related Topics

Lahore

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

21 minutes ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

1 hour ago

Mayor Karachi asks all political parties to jointl ..

1 minute ago

US to Lift Sanctions on Venezuelan Officials if Th ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 cases number jumps to 2,291: Dr Mirza

1 minute ago

IDWP approves 17 rural development projects

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.