Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Disinfects 6138 Points In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 09:42 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Monday disinfected 6138 points in the city by spraying chlorinated water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Monday disinfected 6138 points in the city by spraying chlorinated water.

The MCL disinfected hospitals, bus stands, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Chlorinated water spray was being conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum.

Various squads of the department disinfected overall around 55 km cityarea, said a MCL spokesperson here.

