Middle School Built In Gwadar Under CPEC Expanded, Handed Over To Education Department

The expansion project of China-Pakistan Gwadar Faqeer Middle School, only institution built in the field of basic education under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, was successfully completed and handed over to Pakistan's education department

Supervised by Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), the expansion project is funded by China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD) and constructed by CCCC-FHDI Engineering Co., Ltd., a renowned integrated large-scale investigation and design company in China. The Final Acceptance Certificate for the project was signed by relevant parties, China Economic Net (CEN) reported here on Thursday.

Supervised by Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), the expansion project is funded by China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD) and constructed by CCCC-FHDI Engineering Co., Ltd., a renowned integrated large-scale investigation and design company in China. The Final Acceptance Certificate for the project was signed by relevant parties, China Economic Net (CEN) reported here on Thursday.

According to CFPD, the expansion work was never an easy one with the COVID-19 pandemic, the shortage of engineering materials, technologies and construction personnel and security risks striking at the same time. However, engineers from CCCC-FHDI Engineering have made feasible plans and taken measures effective to guarantee the quality and processing of the expansion project, and the construction was completed ahead of schedule.

Covering an area of 1,600 square meters, China-Pakistan Gwadar Faqeer Middle School is equipped with two teaching buildings and supporting facilities after the expansion. It will not only fulfill local kids' educational aspirations, but also strengthen the China-Pakistan friendship.

China-Pakistan Gwadar Faqeer Middle School is located in Faqeer Colony and also dubbed as Faqeer Middle School. This school is a part of Chinese funded ventures with the aim of providing quality school system in area.

Relevant parties signed the agreement on the expansion project in September 2019, and laid the foundation and officially started construction last November. Being the only school built in the field of basic education under the CPEC framework, the project has been welcomed and supported by the governments, enterprises, individuals and media from both countries.

