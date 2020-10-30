Milad cake cutting ceremony held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) are a beacon of light for a successful life in this world and the hereafter.

He was said this while addressing a ceremony of cutting Milad cake at Clock Tower Chowk here on Friday.

He said the people can overcome their difficulties and problems by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

On this occasion, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labour Shakeel Shahid said the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are a beacon of light for the whole mankind.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool,AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Chairman Milad Committee Muneer Ahmad Noorani along withreligious scholars and office bearers of trade organizations were also present.