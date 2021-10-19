UrduPoint.com

Milad Procession Taken Out In City

Tue 19th October 2021

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Under the auspices of Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) Committee, a Milad procession was taken out in the city to celebrate the birthday of the Holy Prophet, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) Committee Bahawalpur made all preparations to take out Milad procession on 12th of Rabi-Ul-Awwal here.

The Milad procession was taken out from Shikarpuri gate that marched through Chowk Bazaar, Shahi Bazaar, Fareed Gate and Circle Road. Later, the procession reached Central Eidgah.

The participants of the procession had held banners inscribed with slogans to express their love for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

A Milad Conference was held at Central Eidgah where local religious scholars delivered speeches.

Later, the devotees were served meal at Eidgah.

