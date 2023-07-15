Open Menu

Militants Not To Be Let Hijack Vision Of Peaceful, Prosperous Balochistan: Speakers

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Militants not to be let hijack vision of peaceful, prosperous Balochistan: Speakers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The people of Balochistan, who are patriotic and real owners of the province, will not let militants hijack the vision of a peaceful and prosperous Balochistan.

These views were expressed by speakers at a "Symposium: Reconciliation, A Roadmap To Peaceful Balochistan" held here at Jamali Auditorium on Saturday.

Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Senator Sarfraz Bugti, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau, Provincial Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Dr. Mir Sadaat participated in the event, which was attended by over 100 civil society representatives, political leaders, religious scholars, lawyers and journalists.

Former Commander of the Baloch National Army Gulzar Imam Shambay, who has quit militancy, also attended the event aimed at highlighting the policy of Reconciliation in Balochistan and improving the situation in the province.

The speakers stressed that the resolution of Balochistan issues was possible through table talk.

They also welcomed as a "good omen" the participation of Gulzar Imam Shambay in the event.

The participants further viewed that peace is the real game changer in Balochistan.

The ultimate objective of reconciliation is a better and prosperous Balochistan, they added.

The participants said that giving priority to dialogue by the state reflected its motherly attitude. The militants by surrendering to the state will have to play their role for the progress and prosperity of Balochistan and its people, they stressed.

Senator Sarfraz Bugti in his remarks said that dialogue and reconciliation was the only way for peace in Balochistan.

Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said that no militant can defeat the state. If the state is giving priority to dialogue, then the militants should also think for the betterment of Balochistan, he added.

Home Minister Balochistan Ziaullah Langau on this occasion extended an offer of dialogue from the government to those willing to talk.

Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that political parties and all stakeholders will have to their respective roles.

Gulzar Imam Shambay said that all of them should work for the prosperity of Balochistan as per their authority.

"I am part of the dialogue and also endorse it", he added.

Related Topics

Resolution Militants Balochistan Army Civil Society Lawyers Progress Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its t ..

Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its territory: Asif

12 minutes ago
 UAE-India economic partnership a global model of s ..

UAE-India economic partnership a global model of sustainable mutual growth: Al Z ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part ..

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

2 hours ago
 Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to pl ..

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood ..

3 hours ago
 Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Bo ..

Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Board of Directors

3 hours ago
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official ..

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s r ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

3 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case related to May 9 incidents

4 hours ago
 PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ah ..

PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ahead of constitutional expiry d ..

4 hours ago
 IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan