Millat Express Narrowly Escapes Major Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Lala Musa bound Millat Express narrowly escaped a major accident after it smashed into a tractor which was passing at Qutubpur railway crossing near Jahania on Sunday.

Pakistan Railways sources informed that the tractor was smashed into pieces when the train hit it.

No loss of life was reported in the accident, they said and added that after being altered, Railway Police reached the spot and arrested the tractor driver.

DS Railways Multan Division, Mehmood Rehman Lakho said crossing a railway track carelessly puts the lives of the people and crew at stake. He appealed to the public not to violate rules and regulations and use railway crossing to cross the track.

