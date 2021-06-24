UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Miner Dies In Phosphate Mine Qalandar Abad

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 07:37 PM

Miner dies in phosphate mine Qalandar Abad

A mine worker on Thursday lost his life while working a Phosphate mine situated at Guldanian Qalandar Abad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A mine worker on Thursday lost his life while working a Phosphate mine situated at Guldanian Qalandar Abad.

The victim Ibrar son of Yousuf who was working as an excavator operator, who was buried debris while excavating the mine for phosphate.

The victim was reportedly working without any precautionary and safety measure resulted in loss of precious life.

In Hazara division a number of poor villagers are working in mines without any training and equipment which is a major cause of accidents in mines.

Related Topics

Poor

Recent Stories

US, Russia Held Talks During Conference on Libya, ..

18 seconds ago

Indus River System Authority releases 270,400 cuse ..

20 seconds ago

Chairman PAL visits an under construction literary ..

21 seconds ago

Rain wind thunderstorm likely to persist in KP, Pu ..

23 seconds ago

Algerian Prime Minister Resigns After Lackluster L ..

4 minutes ago

China Urges US to Lift Economic Embargo Imposed on ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.