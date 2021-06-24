Miner dies in phosphate mine Qalandar Abad

A mine worker on Thursday lost his life while working a Phosphate mine situated at Guldanian Qalandar Abad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A mine worker on Thursday lost his life while working a Phosphate mine situated at Guldanian Qalandar Abad.

The victim Ibrar son of Yousuf who was working as an excavator operator, who was buried debris while excavating the mine for phosphate.

The victim was reportedly working without any precautionary and safety measure resulted in loss of precious life.

In Hazara division a number of poor villagers are working in mines without any training and equipment which is a major cause of accidents in mines.