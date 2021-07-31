Mines & Minerals dept makes record collection in royalties head: Chief Minister

Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has achieved another milestone as Mines & Minerals department has made a record collection in the head royalties for the financial year 2020-21 by collecting an amount of Rs 10.19 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has achieved another milestone as Mines & Minerals department has made a record collection in the head royalties for the financial year 2020-21 by collecting an amount of Rs 10.19 billion.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that for the first time in the history of the province, the Mines & Minerals department had collected the amount whereas Rs 580 million were received in the head of excise duty.

The CM said that Mines & Minerals department had shown outstanding performance adding that the incumbent government had empowered every department and their secretaries to deliver. He further stated that the strategy had yielded positives results as working independently improved their performance significantly as well.

He said that in the past the independence of departments was usurped through one-man-show and departments and institutions were destroyed with unnecessary interference.