Minister chairs meeting to discuss LG bill

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A committee, convened by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, met at the Civil Secretariat, with Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique in the chair.

Secretary Local Government Punjab Shakeel Ahmed Mian and committee members, including MPAs, participated. Discussions centered around drafting the Local Government Bill and reviewing proposals for local bodies' reserved seat elections.

Minister Zeeshan Rafique emphasised the government's commitment to establishing a robust local government system in Punjab, aiming for enduring stability. He announced that the committee would forward its recommendations to the Punjab Cabinet for final approval.

Stressing the importance of effective legislation, he highlighted the potential of decentralized governance in addressing grassroots issues. The committee scheduled another meeting for the following week.