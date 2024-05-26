Open Menu

Minister Chairs Meeting To Discuss LG Bill

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Minister chairs meeting to discuss LG bill

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A committee, convened by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, met at the Civil Secretariat, with Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique in the chair.

Secretary Local Government Punjab Shakeel Ahmed Mian and committee members, including MPAs, participated. Discussions centered around drafting the Local Government Bill and reviewing proposals for local bodies' reserved seat elections.

Minister Zeeshan Rafique emphasised the government's commitment to establishing a robust local government system in Punjab, aiming for enduring stability. He announced that the committee would forward its recommendations to the Punjab Cabinet for final approval.

Stressing the importance of effective legislation, he highlighted the potential of decentralized governance in addressing grassroots issues. The committee scheduled another meeting for the following week.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Shakeel Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

14 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

1 day ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

1 day ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

1 day ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

1 day ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan