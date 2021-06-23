Minister condemns Lahore blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has strongly condemned the Johar Town Lahore blast and termed it a coward activity of enemies of Pakistan.

In his message here on Wednesday, the Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family members of the deceased and prayed for early recovery of the injured.