Open Menu

Minister Directs Necessary Measures After Rainfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Minister directs necessary measures after rainfall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Minister Zeeshan Rafique has directed the municipal administrators across Punjab to ensure all necessary arrangements put in place in light of recent rainfall in the province.

The minister emphasized the importance of precautionary measures, advising that the alerts regarding rainfall from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab should be taken into consideration.

LG&CD Minister Zeeshan Rafique stressed the need for machinery to be prepared for the drainage of rainwater, especially in low-lying areas, and for a proactive review of the sewage systems to prevent any blockages.

Despite the ongoing holidays, he insisted that the citizens should not face any inconvenience due to the rains.

Furthermore, he instructed the Secretary LG&CD and CEOs of waste management companies to maintain coordination with the local government department and other relevant departments, including the PDMA, to take joint actions and avoid any emergency situations.

He particularly mentioned the provision of all possible services and facilities to tourists visiting Murree during Eid holidays, ensuring their stay is comfortable and free from rain-related troubles.

Related Topics

Punjab Murree Holidays All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe t ..

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan