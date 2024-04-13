Minister directs necessary measures after rainfall

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Minister Zeeshan Rafique has directed the municipal administrators across Punjab to ensure all necessary arrangements put in place in light of recent rainfall in the province.

The minister emphasized the importance of precautionary measures, advising that the alerts regarding rainfall from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab should be taken into consideration.

LG&CD Minister Zeeshan Rafique stressed the need for machinery to be prepared for the drainage of rainwater, especially in low-lying areas, and for a proactive review of the sewage systems to prevent any blockages.

Despite the ongoing holidays, he insisted that the citizens should not face any inconvenience due to the rains.

Furthermore, he instructed the Secretary LG&CD and CEOs of waste management companies to maintain coordination with the local government department and other relevant departments, including the PDMA, to take joint actions and avoid any emergency situations.

He particularly mentioned the provision of all possible services and facilities to tourists visiting Murree during Eid holidays, ensuring their stay is comfortable and free from rain-related troubles.