Minister Directs PESCO Officials To Resolve Power Issues In PK-69

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Minister directs PESCO officials to resolve power issues in PK-69

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests Ishtiaq Urmar on Tuesday presided over a special meeting on power load shedding and other issues facing the people in PK-69.

The meeting was attended by PESCO officials and a public delegation from PK-69.

Speaking on the occasion, Forest Minister Ishtiaq Urmar said that the government was strongly against Kunda culture and if there were any complaints about Kunda, timely action should be taken against it.

He said that if there were any problems in most of the areas, action should be taken against the illegal electricity users with the help of police personnel.

Minister for Forests Ishtiaq Urmar while instructing the PESCO officials said that no negligence should be taken regarding the power issues of the people of the said area but these should be resolved in a timely and expeditious manner with the cooperation of the people.

He further said that all resources should be utilized to provide relief to the people.

Referring to the efforts of the provincial government to end power outages, Forest Minister Ishtiaq Urmar said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was constructing small dams to end power outages and meet the energy needs of the province.

He added load shedding has ended in many areas while many small dams were in the final stages of completion. This would help in overcoming the issue of power load shedding in other areas as well.

Appealing to the PK-69 delegation, Forest Minister Ishtiaq Urmar said that all the elements who were using electricity illegally and are involved in Kunda culture should be identified.

Cooperation with PESCO officials was our moral responsibility to get rid of power load shedding together.

