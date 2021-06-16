Minister for comprehensive planning to mitigate environmental changes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Ishtiaq Urmar Wednesday emphasized on chalking out comprehensive planning to curb environment pollution through protection of forests, tree plantation drive, maintenance of land record and other measures.

Presiding over a high level meeting here at his office, he called for coordinated measures by line departments to make the country green and protective against adverse effects of environmental changes.

He warned the staff to work with more dedication for protection of forest lands, tree plantation drive and making the environment clean otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

He said PTI government was committed to make Pakistan clean and green besides a true welfare state wherein the people could be benefited from the government policies.

He said the main agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to make the country a strong economy and completion of mega projects of public welfare.