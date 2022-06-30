Minister for Defence Production participates in SEDEC, holds meetings with Turkish counterpart

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Thursday participated in Security and Defence Exhibition (SEDEC) being held in Ankara from 28th June to 30th June, 2022 and held meetings with his counterpart during his visit to Türkiye.

The Minister for Defence Production was warmly welcomed by Ambassador of Pakistan in Türkiye Syrus Sajjad Qazi, President SEDEC Hilal Unal and members of reception committee at Ankara Airport, said a news release.

The President of Turkish Defence Industries Ismail Demir called on the Minister for Defence Production Israr Tareen during Security and Defence Conference.

Later on, the minister participated in the opening ceremony of SEDEC 2022.

Muhammad Israr Tareen also visited the stalls installed by various Turkish companies related to defence industry.