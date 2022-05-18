UrduPoint.com

Minister For Early Completion Of Development Projects

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Minister for early completion of development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food and Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to complete all the ongoing construction projects in Mardan district.

Presiding over a review meeting on the progress of ongoing construction projects he said that construction work on the newly constructed building of Girls Cadet College Mardan, Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan and District Headquarters Hospital should be completed by next September and delay tactics should be avoided.

The minister said that the paperwork should also be finalized soon to start practical work on the proposed two-lane Mardan to Katling Road project.

He directed the authorities concerned to monitor all the projects and ensure better quality of work in construction projects.

Atif said that all available resources should be utilized for better provision of facilities to the people.

The meeting was attended by Member Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toro, Secretary Communications and Construction Department and other officers concerned.

The meeting was briefed by the officials concerned about the progress of Girls Cadet College, Bacha Khan Medical College, Benazir Children's Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital Mardan and other projects under construction

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Provincial Assembly Road Mardan Progress September All

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

2 hours ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

2 hours ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

2 hours ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

2 hours ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.